Neighbours’ shock after Sheffield home taped off by police

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a Sheffield home was taped off by police.

A police cordon is in place outside a property on Crowder Close, Longley this afternoon, with an officer at the scene.

A number of other officers have been seen conducting foot patrols in the area.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she was woken up by shouting this morning.

She said: "I've no idea what's happened but there was just a load of noise earlier.

"I didn't think anything of it but then I looked about 11.30am and saw the police car and tape so it must be something serious."

Another man, who lives on Crowder Close, said he first found about the incident when he saw the police cordon.

He said: "I've just been to the shop and saw it all.

"I don't know what's happened yet but for a police officer to be parked outside and the house taped off, you would imagine it’s something serious."

Both of the neighbours said they didn't know who lived in the property where the cordon remains in place.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information on the incident and is awaiting a response.