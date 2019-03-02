Police have issued an update after eyewitnesses claimed there had been a ‘drive-by shooting’ at a Sheffield city centre office building.

Eyewitnesses earlier claimed that armed police were dealing with an incident at the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The scene at the Capita building, just off Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

One said she thought the damage to the windows had been caused by gunshots but South Yorkshire Police said the incident was being treated as criminal damage and no firearms were involved.

READ MORE: Armed police called to Sheffield city centre office amid reports of ‘drive-by shooting’

The force also said no armed officers attended the scene.

When The Star attended ground floor windows were smashed and offensive language had also been sprayed onto them.

READ MORE: Campaigners step up fight to force change to decision-making process at Sheffield Town Hall

A security guard was inside the office canteen, where the smashed windows were, but police had left the scene.

One worker also arrived at the scene but said he was not sure what had happened.

READ MORE: Trio arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Sheffield shooting

Anyone with any information should call police on 101.