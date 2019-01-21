‘No link’ between missing Shefield teenagers, police say

There is no link between three missing teenage girl appeals in Sheffield, police have said.

Sheffield College student Pamela Horvathova, 16, has been missing for more than a month after having not been seen since attending an event at Ice Sheffield on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova

Police started a tour of a digital board appealing for information from the public today.

Pamela, originally from Slovakia, was reported missing on December 24 and the board will tour Roma Slovak communities in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police also appealed for information to help find two other missing teenagers on Sunday.

Abbie Roome, 18 of the Norwood area of Sheffield, was last seen at Meadowhall on Saturday morning and remains missing.

Abbie Roome

Amelia Jinkinson, 16, was found safe and well after also being reported missing.

But Supt Paul McCurry said: “There is no link between the cases in any way.”

Anyone who sees Pamela should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information about Abbie should call police on 101, quoting incident number 621 of January 19.