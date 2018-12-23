‘Nothing significant to report’ from Mad Friday celebrations in Sheffield

The officer in charge of the policing operation has thanked his colleagues for helping to ensure everyone was able to enjoy Mad Friday in Sheffield.

Supt Paul McCurry said there was ‘nothing significant to report’ from what is one of the busiest nights of the year for the emergency services.

The Superintendent for Neighbourhoods and Partnerships in Sheffield also thanked officers who worked in the city centre.

Supt McCurry said: “A big thank you to the team who were out last night making sure everyone had a safe and enjoyable time. Nothing significant to report.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it was expecting more than 3,500 emergency and routine calls on Friday – a third more than normal.

The last Friday before Christmas, known as Mad Friday, is a popular day for Christmas parties and workers often finish early and head out drinking with friends.