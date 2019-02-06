Officer’s thanks after missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova found safe and well

The officer who led the search for a Sheffield teenager, who was missing from home for seven weeks, thanked the public and media for their help after she was found safe and well.

Pamela Horvathova was found at an address in Sheffield on Wednesday having previously last been seen at Ice Sheffield on December 19.

Pamela Horvathova

The 16-year-old, of Darnall, attended a college event at the Attercliffe ice rink and, despite a number of appeals and searches, she was not seen for seven weeks.

Officers had also carried out searches in her hometown in Slovakia as part of the investigation but South Yorkshire Police announced she was found safe and well at an address in the city on Wednesday.

Supt Paul McCurry, who the led the investigation, said: “We’d like to thank the public, the Roma Slovak community and the media for their help in sharing our appeals.

“We're so glad that Pamela has been found safe and well and I'd also like to thank all of the officers who worked hard on the investigation.”

Supt Paul McCurry held a number of press conferences in the search for Pamela.

Three weeks into the search, the operation was upgraded to a ‘critical incident’ and police held a number of press conferences, appealing for information as to the teenager’s whereabouts.

Officers also held several meetings with Sheffield's Roma community, which hundreds of people attended, including at Fir Vale School.

Angela Foulkes, Sheffield College’s chief executive and principal, said: “This is such fantastic news that Pamela has been found. We feel an overwhelming sense of happiness and relief.

“I’d like to thank South Yorkshire Police for everything they have done. I’d also like to pay tribute to all of our staff and students who have supported the campaign to find Pamela.”

Det Supt Una Jennings, of South Yorkshire Police, praised the work of her colleagues who helped with the search.

She said: “This was fantastic work by our city's detectives – especially Det Con Insp Etheridge and the team.

“I am so so proud to work with these folks – they are the best in the business.”

Police did not reveal the circumstances behind how they found her and said the ‘investigation was in its early stages’.

Sheffield Council's cabinet member for business and investment, Coun Mazher Iqbal also praised the work of the officers.

He said: “Great news and well done to everyone involved.”