Orgreave campaigners to repeat calls for inquiry on second anniversary of snub

Campaingers fighting for an inquiry into the so-called Battle of Orgreave hope to mark Halloween by creating a ‘Twitter Storm’ aimed at Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

On October 31, 2016, the then Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there would be no inquiry or independent review, but the campaign has continued, buoyed by a decision by the Scottish Government to hold an independent review into the impact of policing during the miners' strike in Scotland.

Police and miners pictured during the Battle of Orgreave. Picture: PA Wire.

Mrs Rudd said changes in policing since the incident meant there would be ‘very few lessons to be learned’.

Now, the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign has called for former miners to tweet Mr Javid demanding a rethink on the decision.

Campaigners said they wanted to see an inquiry into the police tactics on that day, claiming that striking miners were assaulted and falsely arrested.

In a statement, the group said: “The Orgreave Campaign aims to mark this occasion by creating our biggest ever ‘Twitter Storm’ on Halloween.

“We are encouraging all our supporters to Tweet the Home Secretary demanding Justice for Orgreave.”

Thousands of pickets and police officers clashed at Orgreave in some of the most violent confrontations in the year-long miners' strike.

A total of 95 people were charged with riot and violent disorders but their cases were dropped.

Campaigners from OTJC also hold an annual rally on the anniversary of the clashes, where former miners arrested give speeches and protest on the Waverley estate – where the coking plant once stood.