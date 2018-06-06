PICTURES: Major Doncaster supermarket ram-raided by car

Raiders rammed a car through the entrance of a Doncaster supermarket before fleeing the scene with a stash of mobile phones.

Two men used a black BMW to ram through shutters at the Tesco store in Edenthorpe on Friday, June 1, at about 3am.

The damage at the front of the store.

Once inside they stole about 30 mobile phones from shelves and fled the scene.

The car was later found burned out in Kirk Sandall.

The perpetrators are still at large and police have now launched an investigation.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the ram-raid as the store was closed at the time.

Councillor Andrea Robinson. ward member for Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall, expressed her shock over the incident.

She said: "I am concerned about the risk of injury to members of the community through the reckless behaviour of people willing to use such extreme force to steal in this way.

"We are fortunate that incidents like this are relatively rare, nonetheless when I visited Tesco this week I felt shocked and saddened.

"As local councillors we always encourage anyone with information about a crime to report this to the police.

"We are now being served in our community by an excellent team of police officers and we can only hope that the perpetrators are found and brought before a court to ensure no further incidents of this nature occur in Edenthorpe or elsewhere."

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a burglary took place at our store last week and we are currently assisting the police with their investigations into this incident.”

They added that the store reopened the following morning after the raid at the normal time.

Police officers are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident in an attempt to catch those responsible.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made yet and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."