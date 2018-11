Emergency services are dealing with an incident on a major Sheffield road this morning.

Police, paramedics and ambulances were on A57 Mosborough Parkway, heading towards Sheffield city centre, at around 9.30am.

The A57 Mosborough Parkway. Picture: Google

An eyewitness said the accident seemed to involve three vehicles.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.