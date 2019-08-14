Police dog Bear takes down knifeman robber in Sheffield street

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group dashed to the scene of a reported knifepoint robbery at a shop in High Green last Monday night.

The suspect fled the scene but he did not get very far as an officer tasered him to the ground.

Police dog Bear.

He was also tackled by new police dog Bear before being put in handcuffs.

A number of Star readers have since taken to Facebook to praise officers and top dog Bear for their brave efforts.

Dawn Atkinson posted: “Well done, some of us do appreciate what you do for us.”

David Gee added: “Keep up the good work.”

Diane Wraith said: “Well done to you both.”

Mark Dufty posted: “Great effort South Yorkshire Police.”

The force’s operational support team revealed details of the dramatic arrest in a post on Facebook.

Officers said: “A search of some local gardens found the male doing his best efforts to merge into a tree to hide!

“In a nutshell the roads policing group officer was faced with an aggressive individual who tried to run from officers.”

The team added that Bear sprung into action after seeing the officer being attacked.

They said: “This individual then turned his violence to our furry colleague by trying to wrestle Bear to the ground by his neck.

“Our brave dog was able to break free and a combination of taser and Bear himself allowed us to get this man arrested, cuffed and off the streets.

“He was later charged with robbery, carrying a knife and two counts of shoplifting.”

They later posted a proud looking Bear in front of a police car shortly after the arrest.

The team posted: “Here's a photo taken shortly after his ordeal and as you can see our new boy has taken it all in his stride and got some much deserved TLC from his handler.