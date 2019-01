Police in Sheffield are appealing for help to track down a man wanted on recall to prison.

Liam Taffinder, 37, is known to visit the Sheffield area.

Liam Taffinder

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 274 of December 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymousl, on 0800 555111.