Police incident forces closure of Sheffield city centre bank

Police are dealing with an incident at a Sheffield city centre bank which has been forced to close for the day.

The Royal Bank of Scotland branch on High Street is closed and two police cars were parked outside at around 11.15am on Tuesday.

Police outside the RBS bank, High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

A security van is also parked outside the branch.

Customers have been advised to use the Natwest bank further down High Street.

Staff at that branch said they did not know the reason for the closure.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and RBS for more information and is awaiting a response.