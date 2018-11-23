Police launch hunt for Sheffield man wanted following assault

Polce have asked for the public's help in tracing a man wanted in connection with an assault

Darren Hastings, 44, is wanted in connected with a reported assalt in September, where a 44-year-old woman was injured.

Darren Hastings

READ MORE: How likely is it to be a White Christmas in Sheffield this year?

He is also wanted for recall to prison.

He is believed to be in the city centre on a daily basis and is described as being around 6ft tall, of thin build with green eyes and cropped brown hair.

READ MORE: Rail strike to affect fans attending Rotherham United vs Sheffield United

He has a scar on the right side of his face and a number of distinctive tattoos including a smoking skull on his scalp and a picture of a bulldog on his left arm.

READ MORE: Reports of crash on busy road near Meadowhall

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/141356/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.