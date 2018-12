Police in Sheffield want to speak to the owners of these bikes which were found during a raid.

Officers found them during a search of a property in Broomhall in November as well as quantity of drugs.

Police would like to speak to the owner of this bike after recovering it during a raid of a property in Broomhall.

Three women aged in their 40s were arrested and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk