Police officer denies attacking football fan before Sheffield Wednesday match

A police officer has denied assaulting a football fan before a Sheffield Wednesday match.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Barnsley Magistrates' Court, where PC Stewart appeared.

Prosecuting Rachel Baldwin said PC Stewart was working for South Yorkshire Police when Sheffield Wednesday played Chesterfield in the League Cup at Hillsborough on August 8, 2017.

She said the officer was called to Hillsborough Tap pub on Langsett Road following a disturbance.

Ms Baldwin said: “The Crown say there are at least three punches thrown, which are in excess of what was necessary for the situation.”

She said the assault left Chesterfield fan Louis McAndrew, 18, with a deviated nose.

PC Stewart, who wore a suit for the hearing, confirmed his name, date of birth and nationality to the court clerk.

District Judge Joanne Hirst said the case could have have been dealt with at either magistrates’ court or the crown court.

PC Stewart opted for a trial at crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance – a ptrial preparation hearing – at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, December 27 at 10am.

PC Stewart was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said it had also shared its findings with South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police said the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

A date for a misconduct hearing is yet to be confirmed.