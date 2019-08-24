Police release CCTV images of man following Sheffield burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a man following a burglary in Handsworth, Sheffield

In a statement, the police said the unknown offender is believed to have broken into a property on Richmond Road between 12pm and 2pm on August 9.

"They then took some jewellery and cash before leaving on foot," said the police.

The officers are now looking to trace the man pictured, as they believe he will be able to assist with their enquiries.

Those who recognise the man or have any information about him or the burglary incident are urged to call 101 quoting investigation number 14/123144/19.