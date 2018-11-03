Police searching for missing Rotherham man find body

Police searching for a missing Rotherham man have found a body.
Malcolm Green, 37, disappeared from his home address on Dinnington Road, Woodsetts, at around 9am on Sunday, October 28.
READ MORE: M1 motorway to be closed near Sheffield due to roadworks
Police said officers found a body in Nottinghamshire on Friday.
READ MORE: Rail workers to hold further Saturday strikes in run up to Christmas
A formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Green’s family has been informed and are receiving specialist support.
READ MORE: Weekend weather forecast for Sheffield
The death is not being treated as suspicious.