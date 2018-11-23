Police seize £60,000 after finding it in a CARRIER BAG on back seat of car in Sheffield

Police seized more than £60,000 in cash after it was found in a car stopped by police in Sheffield.

The money was in a carrier bag on the back seat of the car when it was stopped on the Sheffield Parkway after being followed from Doncaster.

Police stopped this Vauxhall Astra on Sheffield Parkway. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Police said the driver could not tell officers where the money came from, it was seized and the man was arrested.

The money will only be returned if they can prove it's theirs, the force said, and added it would be making a Proceeds of Crime application to the court.