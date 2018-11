Police seized a large quantity of suspected stolen clothes from a Sheffield home.

Police seized these suspected stolen goods while arresting a woman in Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield Central NHP.

Officers from the Sheffield Central neighbourhood police team found the items while arresting a woman on suspicion of a number of ‘large value’ shoplifitng offences.

Police said enquiries remained ongoing to try and return the stock to stores.