Police to visit every farm in Sheffield as part of clampdown on rural crime

Farmers across Sheffield will be receiving a visit from police this week – but it’s nothing to worry about.

South Yorkshire Police will be offering a specialist forensic marking technique known as SelectDNA as part of the city-wide Operation Reach.

Officers were briefed about the visits earlier today.

In a statement, the force said the marking was similar to Smart Water and that it will offer farmers to chance to protect property and assist in the identification of stolen items.

Farmers who do not receive a visit can email sheffieldwestnhp@southyorks.pnn.police.uk for more information or to arrange one.

