Police tracing owners of these personal items stolen in Sheffield burglaries 

Police are tracing the rightful owners of a number of personal items stolen during a spate of burglaries across Sheffield.

The keys and watches were recovered by police during a recent property search.

One of the keyrings.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Three men have been arrested in relation to the burglaries. One man has been remanded and the other two men were released under investigation.

“Do you recognise the watches, keys or anyone in the photo keyring?

Stolen car keys.

“We’d love to return them to their owners.

“Please call 101 and ask for DC 711 Gibbons or DC 1343 Shepherd.”