A police van has been severely damaged after being involved in a crash at a major Sheffield city centre roundabout.

Brook Hill roundabout was closed off following a two-vehicle crash at around 9.35pm on Tuesday.

The damaged police car involved in a collision at Brook Hill roundabout in Sheffield on Tuesday night

Five police vehicles and three paramedics attended the incident.

A red Fiat van was also damaged in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said no-one was seriously injured in the incident but added it did not know if the van was responding to an emergency.

