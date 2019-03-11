Police warn public not to approach wanted Barnsley man who could be in Sheffield

Members of the public are being warned not to approach a man wanted in connection with a domestic assault.

Police said Royal Thompson, 27, could be in the Wincobank or Shiregreen areas of Sheffield.

Royal Thompson

Thompson is wanted following reports of a domestic assault and police advised anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him.

Anyone with any information should call police on 999, quoting incident number 329 of February 22.

