Pregnant woman injured in crash on major Sheffield road

A heavily pregnant woman has been injured in a crash on a major Sheffield road.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, was driving a black Vauxhall Astra SRI when it was involved in a crash with a black Audi A4 on Prince of Wales Road at around 12.25pm on Saturday.

Prince of Wales Road at the junction with Castelbeck Avenue. Picture: Google.

South Yorkshire Police said the collision took place at the junction with Castlebeck Avenue – near the Lidl supermarket.

The force said the woman was taken to hospital and the driver of the Audi – a man – was not injured in the collision.