Probe continues after huge cordon set up near Sheffield supermarket

Police investigations are continuing this morning after a huge cordon was set up near a Sheffield supermarket.

Around 10 officers were seen near the Tesco Extra store on Savile Street, Burngreave, at around 7pm on Thursday.

Police at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports of a stabbing but South Yorkshire Police is yet to release any details of the incident.

The Star has contacted the force and is awaiting a response.

More to follow.