Public warned ‘no not approach’ this Sheffield man wanted over crimes 

Members of the public have been warned to not approach a Sheffield man wanted over two crimes.

Micah Thompson, aged 31, is wanted in connection with an assault in Derbyshire and a further incident of threatening behaviour in Hackenthorpe on Wednesday, April 3.

Micah Thompson.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as being of an average to large build with curly cropped hair.

“He is believed to frequent the Westfield, Halfway, Gleadless and Woodthorpe areas of the city.

“Have you seen him? If you know where he is, please do not approach him and call 101 quoting incident number 911 of 3 April.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”