'Pure evil' - Alert issued over poisonous meat placed at Sheffield dog walking route

Police said the tainted food had been left in the hedgerow and undergrowth at the beginning of the bridle path on Windmill Hill Lane in Chapeltown last week.

A number of Star readers have since taken to Facebook to condemn the ‘evil’ practice.

Julie Portman posted: “Hope they find the culprits.”

Andy Jones posted: “It’s probably this behaviour that’s winding someone up that lives nearby.

“I don’t condone the poison meat but if you walk your dog pick up and dispose of any mess responsibility.”

Emma Sarjeant warned people to be ”careful with your dogs if you go near here.”

Police Community Support Officer Deb Parker, from South Yorkshire Police's Sheffield North East Neighbourhoods Team, echoed the warnings.

She said: "Please be extra vigilant to ensure that your dogs are not eating anything when out walking.

"If you find anything, please contact 101 or report via the South Yorkshire Police website/report a crime."

She added that there had been one report received from a member of the public last Monday, but no dogs were believed to have fallen seriously ill.

She said she is not aware of any similar incidents in the area previously.