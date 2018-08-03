Report from the courts: Who’s been up before magistrates this week?

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between July 26 and August 2.

Sheffield

Addresses Sheffield unless stated.

Sabir Albakeeri: aged 26, of Spital Lane. Drug driving and driving without insurance. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £100, costs £85, victim surcharge £30.

Troy Maxwell Chamber: aged 28, of Burgoyne Road. Possession of cannabis.Cannabis forfeited. Detention in courthouse, deemed served reason of time already spent in custody.

Criag Cleary: aged 39, of York Road, Eastwod, Rotherham. Possession of a knife. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Darren Greenwood: aged 46, of no fixed abode. Harrassment. Jailed for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Lee Michael Hoyle: aged 30, of Birdwell Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough. Theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge.

Ian Anthony Eastwoo: aged 36, of Welland Crescent, Elsecar, Barnsley. Failure to comply with community order, driving while disqualified, using threatening behaviour, theft, driving without insurance. Jailed for 17 weeks, disqualified from driving for 22 months, £115 victim surcharge.

Boe Luke Mayfield: aged 29, of Grimesthorpe Road. Harrassment. Two year restraining order, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge.

Thomas Graham Rhodes: aged 24, of Nursery Drive, Catcliffe, Rotherham. Failure to adhere to community order. Jailed for ten weeks.

David Simpson: aged 27, of Roughwood Road, Rotherham. Public order offence, assault. Committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, restraining order, victim surcharge £115, costs £85.

Brian Mark Dempsey: aged 37, of Bolsterone Drive. Assault by beating, criminal damage. Community order for 28 days, £150 compensation.

Nicole Moxon: aged 23, of Wingfield Road, Wingfield, Rotherham. Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mohammed Osman Sharif: aged 24, of Burngreave Road. Exposing himself. Eight weeks community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher James Bedford: aged 38, of Riber Avenue, Athersley South, Barnsley. Drink driving. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Martin Coleman: aged 26, of St John’s Road, Swinton, Rotherham. Driving without a licence and insurance. Community order of 60 hours, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for two years.

Michael Langridge: aged 49, of South View, Crane Moor Road, Crane Moore, Barnsley. Drink driving. Fined £280, costs £856, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Cherelle Levi Parkinson: aged 21, of Longfellow Drive, Rotherham. Assaulted a police officer, drunk and disorderly. Two year community order, £50 compensation.

Lee Michael Hoyle: aged 30, of Birdwel Road, Kilnhurst, Mexborough South. Theft. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended or two years, £115 victim surcharge.

Ashleigh Murphy: aged 30, of Ravenscroft Road. Drug driving, no insurance, no licence. Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ryan Gary Walch: aged 25, of Ravenscroft Road. Resisted a police officer. One year community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Marie Louise Cooper: aged 41, of Rawmarsh Hill, Rotherham. Possession of drugs. Fined £73, £30 victim surcharge, £45 costs, drugs forfeited.

Christopher John Lindsay: aged 42, of Attlebridge Close, Derby. Drink driving. Fined £500, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Chesterfield

Addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Kevin Anthony Fanshaw: aged 36, off Green Farm Close, Holme Hall. Drug possession. Victim surcharge £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Lee Carl Woodger: aged 26, of Highfields, Ashford-in-the-Water, Bakewell. Failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Gavin William Woolley: aged 41, of Welbeck Close, Staveley. Harassment in that he made numerous mobile phone calls and made threatening gestures in the street and at a court. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Restraining order to last until July 23, 2020.

Ice Lee Walker: aged 18, of Bevan Drive. Used threatening behaviour. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 24, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Anna Bunting: aged 21, of Duke Street, Creswell. Assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Citroen C4. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until July 24, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Barnsley

Addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Gareth Lee Black: aged 32, of Sheffield Road, Birdwell. Drink driving. Fined £30, costs £600, disqualfied from driving for 22 months.

Mark Guy: aged 48, of Sherwood Street. Criminal damage, harrassment. Community order for 100 hours, resraining order, £85 victim surcharge, £600 costs, £75 compensation.

William Alexander Hood: aged 29, of Spring Gardens. Indecent, obscene or menacing telephone call. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 month, £300 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Thomas David Bellingham: aged 32, of Beech Avebue, Tickhill. Assault by beating. Conditionally discharged for 18 months, £20 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Kuda Gwamba: aged 29, of Geraldine Road, Worcestor, Malvrn. Criminal damage. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Aaron Griffiths: aged 23, of The Homestead, Bentley. Theft, fraud. Community order for two years, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Steven Neagle: aged 33, of West End Lane. Harrassment. Community order for one year.