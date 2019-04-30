Residents’ shock after man is shot outside Sheffield bar 

Sheffield residents have expressed their fears about gun crime after a man was shot outside a pub in what was the latest in a string of firearms incidents.

Police were called out to reports of an altercation between a group of men near the Wenue6 bar in Wincobank on Saturday at just after 1am.

Police in Wincobank.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his upper body, suspected to have been caused by a firearms discharge.

This comes after reports that three people carrying weapons, including a firearm, attempted to rob a Costco store in Darnall. Nobody was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at 4.40pm.

Meanwhile, in another separate incident a couple of weeks ago, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg wound after police responded to reports that gunshots had been fired in Upperthorpe.

The spate of attacks has sparked concern among many Sheffield residents, who have taken to The Star’s Facebook page to make their feelings known on the issue.

Tracy Godfrey said: “I'm ashamed to say I'm from Sheffield, the last couple of years has seen it deteriorate beyond recognition.”

Margaret Martin added: “It's everywhere now. Sheffield used to be one of the safest cities, not any more.”

Georgia-Lauren Grant posted: “I keep on saying I want to move back to Sheffield to be closer to all my family and friends but with all these violent crimes happening all the time everywhere in Sheffield there's no chance because it's not safe anymore.”

Kathleen Emmerson said: “It's getting worse in Sheffield, never used to be like that.”

Brenda Vaughan added: “Sheffield is getting scary.”

Lynda O'Brien posed the question: “How many more?”

Anyone with information about the Wincobank shooting is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.