Part of a main road close to Sheffield city centre has been shut following a crash involving two cars.

The accident was reported at just before 10.30am and happened on Savile Street, just off Spital Hill. The road closure has led to heavy traffic queuing from the A61 Derek Dooley Way.

The scene of the crash, which involved two cars. Picture: SYP

Police were called to assist paramedics. The force said there were not believed to be any serious injuries and enquiries were ongoing.