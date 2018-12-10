Roadworks on M1 near Sheffield this week

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on motorways and major roads in and around Sheffield this week while roadworks are carried out.

Closures and roadworks are as follows:

The M1 motorway near junction 33 for Catcliffe.

The southbound entry slip road of the M1 junction 31 at Aston will be fully closed on Wednesday, December 12 for technology work.

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am.

The southbound carriageway of the A631 Tinsley Viaduct between Meadowhall and Tinsley on Monday, December 10.

The closure will be in place from 11pm until 6am.

For more information visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk