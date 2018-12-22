Rotherham abuse survivor welcomes review into compensation scheme for crime victims

Rotherham child abuse survivor has welcomed a review into the Government’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme – a campaign she waived her right to anonymity to fight for.

The Government said it would carry out a full review after Sammy, who was groomed and raped as a teeanger, began campaining last year.

Sammy Woodhouse. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Sammy, 33, said: “This was the campaign I waived my anonymity as a rape vicitim for to try and get this changes so it’s quite a personal one.

“We don’t know what the outcome of the review – that will be in 2019 – but the fact that the Government has committed to it is a step in the right direction and hopefully will make the process easier for victims.”

Sammy’s original claim for compensation was turned down – on the grounds that she had consentent to her abuse.

She said she was told by the Criminal Compensation Authority (CICA) that she had been not ‘manipulated’ by gang ringleader Arshid Hussain, who was jailed for 35 years in 2016 for 23 offences against multiple victims.

The mother-of-two was one of almost 700 refused payments by CICA — and her story sparked national outrage.

Sammy eventually won her appeal against CICA’s decision and worked with Rape Crisis to draw up CICS recommendations.

On Tuesday, MP Edward Argar, parliamentary under-secretary of state for justice, committed to review CICS with a view to the impact of the scheme on victims of child sexual abuse.

He restated a commitment to remove the ‘same roof rule’, which denied compensation to victims who lived with their abuser prior to 1979.

The minister said he had told officials to re-consider time limits on making applications to the scheme and on unspent convictions.