Rotherham duo quizzed over historical rape allegation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of historical sex offences as part of the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child abuse in Rotherham.

The men – aged 37 and 34 and both from Masbrough – were arrested on Tuesday and questioned on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

The NCA said it was carrying out 22 separate investigations in Rotherham under the Operation Stovewood umbrella.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1997 and 2003.

Both men have been released under investigation.

