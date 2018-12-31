Rotherham woman jailed after smuggling heroin and cocaine into Doncaster prison

A woman who smuggled heroin, crack and cocaine into a Doncaster prison has been jailed for almost two years.

Emma Longden, 28, formerly of Packman Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, December 27 where she entered a guilty plea to conveying prohibited articles into a prison.

Emma Longden

She was sentenced to 21-months in prison.

The charges came after Longden visited a prisoner at HMP Marshgate in Doncaster on November 22.

Police said she was searched upon entering the prison and signed a declaration that she was not bringing any prohibited items into the prison.

A prison officer reported concerns not long after Longden’s visit, after observing the prisoner hiding a package under his clothing.

He was searched and within the package a quantity of Class A drugs were found, including heroin, crack and cocaine.

Det Insp Steve Smith from Doncaster CID said: “We work very closely with the prisons in Doncaster to set a zero tolerance stance to any individual who chooses to convey prohibited items.

“These items are dangerous and we hope court cases like this send a strong message to anyone thinking about trying to get banned items into a prison. You will be caught and put before the courts.

“In Longden’s case, she went from being a visitor to a prison inmate herself in less than 24-hours and now faces a 21-month prison sentence.”

Jerry Spencer, Serco’s contract director at HMP Doncaster, said: “We are very pleased that our watchful officers were successful in intercepting these illegal drugs. We are working hard to reduce and eradicate drugs and we have a zero tolerance towards anyone trying to smuggle them into the prison.

“We are continuously improving our defences using intelligence, technology and drug dogs.”