Sheffield boy, aged five, hospitalised after hit-and-run car crash

The incident took place on City Road at around 8pm on Friday and left a family of five travelling home in their Vauxhall Zafira all injured after the driver of a white Audi containing four men smashed into them while travelling at an estimated speed of “at least 70mph.”

The boy, Oliver Weatherall, is currently being treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, according to his mum Ashleigh, 24.

She said: “He’s stable, he’s just not very responsive. He’s very drowsy. We were talking to him and it’s almost like he’s not listening to us.

The crash left all five passengers in the Zafira injured.

"He’s waking up to throw up.”

Oliver’s head was cut in the crash and he required oxygen after losing “a lot of blood”, Ashleigh said.

His three-year-old sister Charley also sustained a cut on the back of her head in the crash, while his older brother Logan, seven, has bruising on his chest.

Ashleigh has injured her foot and her partner Niall WIlkinson has a suspected broken rib.

The men inside the white Audi were seen running off into the grounds of City Road Cemetry after the incident.

"What they have done is disgusting but I would have had a little bit more respect if they stopped and tried to help,” said Ashleigh.

"We have had people messaging us and telling us they think they might have a few names."

One of the men who fled the scene was limping, which could help catch the suspects.

Ashleigh said: “The police said the car is insured and they have a name and address.

”They also said they expect one of the lads who was limping to present himself at hospital because it was clearly hurting him.

"They said he wouldn’t have been able to run much longer without needing a hospital.”

The force of the collision caused both cars to spin into the road following the head-on crash.

The Zafira only came to a stop after it hit a wall.