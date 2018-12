A Sheffield driver told police he had added illegal tints to the windows of his car and removed his front number plate to make his car look ‘sick'.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the BMW on the A61 Chesterfield Road South, Meadowhead, on Wednesday.

Police stopped this BMW on A61 Chesterfield Road South. Picture: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Posting on twitter, the force said: “Nice motor but driver added illegal tints and removed the front number plate so it looks ‘sick’.”