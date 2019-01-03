Sheffield family’s anger after ‘no charges’ against shooter who left teenager blind in one eye

The devoted family of a Sheffield teenager who was left blind in one eye after being shot have spoken of their anger after being told their case had been closed.

Kian Pearson was shot in the face with an air rifle in January 2018 at the age of just 13 and left needing a six-and-a-half hour operation.

Kian Pearson, pictured after his six-and-a-half hour operation.

Now, 12 months on, the family has been told by South Yorkshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service that there will be no charges brought against his attacker.

His mum Rebecca Lomas, 34, of Manor Park, said: “He is not my son anymore. He has got so much anger all the time and he keeps asking me questions and I don’t have the answers.

“People need to know that it’s not okay for kids to play with guns. My son has been permanently blinded in one eye and his life has changed forever.”

Rebecca and Jackie Lomas.

Rebecca said the incident happened on January 13, 2018 and Kian’s operation failed to save sight in his right eye and it will have to be removed and replaced with a glass eye.

The Park Academy student was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the summer and is having counselling to help with his confidence.

Rebecca said: “Kian won’t go out on his own anymore because he is so scared and he didn't go to school for nine months.

“It’s totally broke my heart. If it was murder, would his attacker have got away with that too?”

Kian’s grandmother Jackie Lomas said the family had endured a ‘year of hell’, which ended with ‘no justice’ for Kian, when they were told there would be no further action against his attacker.

She said: “The day Kian got shot was the day I lost my grandson – it’s hell, he is just not the same child.

“Nobody even came to see us to tell us they weren’t taking any further action – they just rang us.”

Jackie added: “Guns are not toys and people need to know it's not okay for children to play with them.”

South Yorkshire Police said the offence was originally treated as ‘accidental’ and involved two friends.

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to reports of an air rifle being discharged by a 13-year-old boy.

“The pellet had hit his friend, a 14-year-old boy, in his right eye causing injury.

“Initially the investigation was treated as accidental; however further reports from the victim after the incident led to an investigation and report being filed to the CPS.

“The CPS returned a decision of no further action.”

The Star has contacted the CPS for a comment and is awaiting a response.