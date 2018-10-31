A man is feared dead following a fire at a block of flats in Sheffield – here is everything we know so far.

- A heroic Sheffield Council worker attempted to save a man from his burning home and alerted other residents after spotting flames billowing from the flats.

- Emergency services were called to a property on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at around 11am on Wednesday.

- South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a man had died in the incident.

- Richard Edge, church warden at St Lawrence Church, said the worker was inspecting gravestones in the church grounds when he saw the smoke.

- Mr Edge said: "He noticed the smoke and he had got some keys to the flats so he went up and banged on the doors. He asked people to get out but on the flat where the smoke was coming from there was no answer."

- Mr Edge said the worker had to leave the building because of the smoke and called the fire service.

- One resident, who lives in the block of flat but did not want to be named, said: "I was in my flat and packing my stuff because I'm moving out tomorrow and we saw the smoke come past the window."

- The resident claimed a man in his 50s was in the flat where the blaze started. He said: "We could see the fire and smoke coming from the flat. It's very sad."

- A large police cordon remains in place on St Lawrence Road, with residents unable to access their homes.

- Crime scene investigators and detectives were also called to the scene and attended at around 1pm.

- South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire Rescue Service both said they were not releasing any further detaisl at this stage.