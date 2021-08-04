Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 4 how Richard Sampson, aged 49, of Fretson Court, Manor, has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Anthony Sumner after he suffered a fatal stab wound just before midnight on July 29.

Mr Sampson has also been charged with possessing a bladed article.

His case was considered at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 2 and he was remanded in custody until he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court via a video link on August 4.

Pictured is deceased Anthony Sumner who died aged 42 after he suffered a stab wound on Windy House Lane, Manor, Sheffield.

Richard Thyne, prosecuting, said Mr Sampson is a 49-year-old man and he has been sent to the crown court in relation to an allegation of murder and having a bladed article after an incident on July 29.

Mr Sampson has not yet entered any pleas to the charges he faces.

The defendant was charged after Mr Sumner, a dad-of-three, suffered a fatal stab wound on Windy House Lane, Manor, according to police.

Police previously stated that despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Sumner could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Heartbroken relatives of Mr Sumner revealed that he died two days before his daughter’s 10th birthday.

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help his relatives pay for his unexpected funeral.

Floral tributes have been laid in the street where Mr Sumner died, stating he will always be loved and missed.

Friends have also paid tribute on Facebook, with one describing him as a “loved son, brother, dad, grandad and grandson”.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Judge Peter Kelson QC earmarked a provisional date of January 10 for a potential five-day trial. Mr Sampson continues to be remanded in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1,000 of July 29.

This latest stabbing comes just three months after Danny Irons, 32, was stabbed to death, not far away on Fretson Green in April.

Local residents have said that it is ‘scary’ that stabbings are becoming more frequent on the city estate. Police and council officials are also planning to meet in the wake of the latest knife attack.