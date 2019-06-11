Sheffield man sentenced to hospital order for assaulting three women and telling former flame she would be 'easy to kill'

A Sheffield man who assaulted three women and told a former lover she would be ‘easy to kill’ has been sentenced to a hospital order after he was found to be suffering from schizophrenia.

Jamal Gibson’s spate of offending took place in October last year, and began when he sent a friend a string of abusive messages on Instagram.

Prosecutor, Ian Goldsack, told Sheffield Crown Court that Gibson, 21, and the woman had been close friends who had ‘intimate relations’ on one occasion; but began to drift apart after his behaviour led her to believe he was becoming ‘obsessed’ with her.

“She was contacted by him out of the blue...he said she would be easy to kill and said he thinks about killing her all the time,” said Mr Goldsack.

He added: “That evening he attended at her home but was sent away by her father.”

The next set of offences committed by Gibson, of Batemoor Road, Batemoor were carried out against his grandmother, who he lives with, and her friend.

“She [the grandmother’s friend] was in a room alone with him, when he suddenly either punched or kicked her on the leg,” said Mr Goldsack.

The two women subsequently left the property, and when Gibson’s grandmother returned later that day he punched her to the floor and began throttling her.

Gibson was arrested and remanded into custody.

He was taken to see a nurse after threatening to harm himself while in custody, and kicked her when she asked him questions.

Gibson was charged with assault; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; assaulting an emergency worker and harassment in connection with these incidents.

The court was told that Gibson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and is deemed to require hospital treatment after being assessed by two pyschiatrists.

Judge Sarah Wright sentenced Gibson to a hospital order and to a restriction order, both of which fall under the Mental Health Act 1983.

She said: “I’m satisfied that you are suffering from a mental health disorder.”

Judge Wright also granted a restraining order which bans Gibson from contacting his former flame.