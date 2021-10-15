Sheffield MPs 'horrified' after MP David Amess stabbed to death at constituency surgery

Conservative MP Sir David Amess, aged 69, was stabbed multiple times today at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sir David, a father-of-five, who has been an MP since 1983, is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.

David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, who has reportedly been stabbed 'multiple times' during an event in his local constituency in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex (Photo by Richard TOWNSHEND / UK PARLIAMENT / AFP)

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

A police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

“We attended and found a man injured.

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times at a constituency surgery (pic: @LeeJordo1/PA Wire)

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.”

Police said a 25 year-old man has been arrested and a knife was recovered.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and have asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.

He told LBC: “It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

After news of the tragedy first broke, Sheffield MPs expressed their horror.

Olivia Blake, Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “I am horrified by the news about David Amess. My thoughts are with him, his staff, friends, and family.”