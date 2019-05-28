Sheffield mum Sarah Barrass accused of murdering two sons to stand trial

A trial date has been set for a Sheffield mother accused of murdering her two teenage sons.

Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, accused of murdering 14-year-old Blake Barrass and 13-year-old Tristen Barrass on Friday.

Floral tributes outside the house on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of murdering the two boys.

Barrass, who appeared at court wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder, relating to offences alleged to have been carried out against two other children.

Those two children – as well as two others – cannot be named for legal reasons.

A High Court injunction banning their identification covers social media comments, photographs or anything else that could lead to their identification.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that those who name the youngsters could be charged with contempt of court.

Judge Roger Thomas QC fixed a provisional trial for November 12.

No pleas were entered during the short, 10-minute hearing.

Judge Thomas remanded Barrass and Machin, who appeared at court wearing a green sweatshirt, into custody until their next appearance at court on June 21.

Barrass and Machin were charged after emergency services were called to a property in Shiregreen on Friday, May 24.

Six children were taken to hospital, including Blake and Tristan, who later died.

The other four children were released from hospital on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that post mortem examinations have been carried out but the results have not been disclosed for ‘operational reasons’.