Sheffield recovery truck driver unable to work after thieves strike just before Christmas 

A recovery truck driver has lost his livelihood after thieves struck just two weeks before Christmas.

Geoffrey Wragg, aged 65, was asleep in his home in Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, when his recovery truck was stolen in the middle of the night.

The self-employed father-of-four’s truck is worth £15,000 and contained thousands of pounds worth of tools built up over the years.

He said he is ‘devastated’ at the theft, which has left him unable to work in the run up to Christmas.

He is insured but is concerned at how long it will take for the case to be assessed and resolved.

Mr Wragg, who has two grandchildren, said he is unhappy with the police response to the theft, claiming that despite obtaining CCTV footage of the crooks in action and informing South Yorkshire Police, officers closed the case on a ‘lack of evidence’ basis.

He said he challenged the police decision and the case was ‘re-opened’ again over the weekend.

“I don’t know how much evidence they need. The CCTV shows three people were involved and it captures the car they used. If it isn’t too late surely they can look at all the other cameras in the area and track where the came from and went to afterwards? he said.

“I’ve even told them where else the car was seen that morning.

“This isn’t just a theft that they can write off, it’s more than that to me. It is my livelihood. Without the truck and tools I am unable to work, and with Christmas just a couple of weeks away this couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“I am glad the police re-opened the case again but don’t know how seriously they are really taking it.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.