A Sheffield road has reopened following reports a man was stabbed.

A police cordon, which was set up on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, has now been removed.

Police at the scene this afternoon. Picture: Sam cooper / The Star.

A number of bus services had to be diverted while the closure was in place.

But First South Yorkshire said the road had now reopened and services 36, 97 and 98 were able to run to their normal routes.