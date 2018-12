Sheffield Supertram bosses have been forced to take one of its vehicles off the network due to vandalism this evening.

Tram operator Stagecoach said it had to withdraw one of is services at Gleadless Townend, which also led to two other journeys being cancelled.

Sheffield Supertram.

The 5.55pm departure from Halfway to Malin Bridge has been cancelled.