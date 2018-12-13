Sheffield teenager attacked by gang in Blackpool

A teenage girl from Sheffield was attacked by a gang in Blackpool.

The 14-year-old was pulled to the ground by her hair and then punched and kicked.

Police would like to speak to this girl in connection with the attack.

Police were called to Central Drive, in the seaside resort, at around 9.50pm on October 5.

A 32-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Sheffield were voluntarily interviewed by police in connection with the attack.

Following CCTV enquiries, police would like to identify this female as part of the investigation. She is believed to be from the Sheffield area.

PC Nick Morrison, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information about this individual.

“If you recognise her please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email 4457@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log 1608 of October 5.