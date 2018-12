The car of a Sheffield Wednesday footballer has reportedly been stolen from outside his home.

Owls’ defender Matt Penney, 20, had his two-year-old Mercedes Benz stolen from his Chesterfield home.

READ MORE: Fears voiced over safety of Sheffield junction where two trams have crashed in as many months

Anyone with any information should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.