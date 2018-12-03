 Sheffield woman makes appeal over sister missing in Tenerife

A devoted Sheffield sister has launched a desperate appeal to find her sibling who has gone missing in Tenerife.

Chloe Gerard said her sister Amy Louise was last seen in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ms Gerard, 28, from Cleethorpes, works at Tenerife’s Loro Parque marine theme park.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is assisting the family of a British woman in Tenerife.

Spain's Policia Nacional has released a missing poster for Ms Gerard.

Her sister, Chloe, from Sheffield, tweeted an appeal to find her, while friend Tara Dudley appealed on Instagram for anyone in Tenerife to ‘engrave this girl's face on your brain’.