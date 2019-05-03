Solidarity walk to be held in Sheffield suburb where former councillor’s home was shot at as part of Easter weekend crime spree

People living in a Sheffield suburb are being asked to unite and show their solidarity following a spate of shootings, stabbings and anti-social behaviour.

Support groups Mums United and Family Voice have organised the Walk for Peace, which will be held in Sharrow tomorrow.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of the front door of the home of Coun Mohammad Maroof on Edgedale Road, Nether Edge. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The walk will begin at Old Sharrow Junior School at 3pm and last around an hour.

It comes after a councillor’s home was blasted with a shotgun as part a spate of violence in the suburb over Easter, including three stabbings and criminal damage to a house.

Nobody was injured in the attack but bullet holes could be seen in the window of the city councillor’s front door afterwards.

Armed officers were deployed to the crime scene and it was cordoned off while forensic experts searched the area for possible evidence.

Coun Maroof said: “We are grateful for the support we have had from the police and all the work they are doing to investigate this attack."

On Thursday, April 18, a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head in South View Road, Sharrow.

The windows of his vehicle were also smashed.

Bassan Khan, 19, of South View Road, has since been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in connection to the incident.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a Class A drug.

He appeare before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was released on conditional bail until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, May 23.

At around 11.10pm on Monday, April 22, two men – aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed on Abbeydale Road.

Shortly after the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, the windows of a property in South View Road were smashed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 84 of April 23.