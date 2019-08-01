South Yorkshire Police awards making return

The force awards – which are intended to recognise the professionalism, bravery and hard work of officers and police staff – have had a break for a few years but are making a comeback in September.

In previous years, only those working for the force have been able submit suggestions, but this year five categories will be open to nominations from the public.

South Yorkshire Police held its Barnsley District Awards Ceremony at Barnsley Town Hall on Thursday (20 November 2014). Our picture shows the award recipients with retired District Commander, Chief Supt. Andy Brooke (middle row, left) and South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable David Crompton (middle row, right).

Assistant Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Who better to tell us about the work our officers and staff are doing, than the people who see them in action. “The people who, hopefully, have had fantastic service, support or care at difficult moments of times in their lives. I think nominations from the public will add an extra element of pride for those officers and staff members who make it onto the shortlist.

“We want to hear about the wonderful people who work hard to bring communities together and have changed lives. It could be someone who has dedicated their life to helping others; I can’t wait to hear the suggestions.” The five categories open to public nominations are:- Victim Care Award Have you had excellent service and support from an officer who has gone the extra mile? Community Spirit AwardThis award is for a member of the public who has made a big impact in their community. Police Community Support Officer of the Year Has your local PCSO made a difference to where you live? Police Officer of the Year Nominate the officer that has had an impact on your life – no matter how big or small.

Partnership of the YearThis award is to recognise partnership working between South Yorkshire Police and partner organisations, including not-for-profit and voluntary organisations.

To nominate email ForceAwards@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the award category, name of the individual or partnership organisation and why you think they should win. The deadline for nominations is Saturday, August 31.