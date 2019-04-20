Specialist police officers carry out security checks as World Snooker Championship returns to Sheffield

Specialist police officers carried out security checks and searches at the Crucible Theatre this morning as the World Snooker Championship returns to Sheffield.

Defending champion Mark Williams got this year’s tournament underway this morning as he takes on Martin Gould, while Belgian Luca Brecel (Bel) takes on Gary Wilson.

Specialist police officers carry out searches in the Crucible Theatre. Picture: SYP Operational Support

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Tactical Support group carried out security searches at the Crucible Theatre, prior to the first day of the tournament.

Also in action today are, Australian Neil Robertson, who takes on Michael Georgiou and Ding Junhui, who faces Anthony McGill. Both of those ties get underway at 2.30pm.

Williams and Gould will return to the baize at 7pm tonight while Stephen Maguire will open his tournament against Tian Pengfei, of China, on the other table.